Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking furnished range

Lovely lower 2bed/2bath unit, steps to the beach, restaurants, and shops. Open concept, furnished, washer/dryer in unit. One parking space and street parking. Patio and outside shower. Beach Living at its Finest!! This is Great Area!! Steps from the Sand/Strand, a block from the Canals, and 3-4 blocks to restaurants,shops, and coffee houses.