17 JIB Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave internet access

FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL September 30th, 2019. Charming Venice Craftsman w/AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS and Lush yard Fully Furnished. All you need is your toothbrush to enjoy all the comforts of home including cable, internet, gardener with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor beach living. Close to restaurants, Venice Pier, Venice boardwalk, Abbot Kinney and Main Street. This property features traditional California bungalow-style on the best walk street on the Marina del Rey Peninsula with an extra-large front yard perfect for entertaining and back/side yard with artificial grass and kids play area. The house has 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths with an open living-dining room and quaint front porch. 2-car private garage in back of the property. NOW - September 30th, 2019.