17 JIB Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:00 AM

17 JIB Street

17 Jib Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 Jib Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL September 30th, 2019. Charming Venice Craftsman w/AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS and Lush yard Fully Furnished. All you need is your toothbrush to enjoy all the comforts of home including cable, internet, gardener with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor beach living. Close to restaurants, Venice Pier, Venice boardwalk, Abbot Kinney and Main Street. This property features traditional California bungalow-style on the best walk street on the Marina del Rey Peninsula with an extra-large front yard perfect for entertaining and back/side yard with artificial grass and kids play area. The house has 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths with an open living-dining room and quaint front porch. 2-car private garage in back of the property. NOW - September 30th, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 JIB Street have any available units?
17 JIB Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 JIB Street have?
Some of 17 JIB Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 JIB Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 JIB Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 JIB Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 JIB Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17 JIB Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 JIB Street offers parking.
Does 17 JIB Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 JIB Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 JIB Street have a pool?
No, 17 JIB Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 JIB Street have accessible units?
No, 17 JIB Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 JIB Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 JIB Street has units with dishwashers.
