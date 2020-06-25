All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1693 MARMONT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1693 MARMONT Avenue
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

1693 MARMONT Avenue

1693 Marmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1693 Marmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
California living at it's absolute finest. This meticulously maintained home boasts incredible views from downtown to the ocean. Truly an escape from the city just moments from Sunset Blvd, this luxurious retreat is both extremely quiet and private. Sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac and lush with greenery this compound style residence is for the most discerning of clientele. New bathrooms and kitchen, large walk in closets, gorgeous pool and spa, spacious master, and soaring ceilings are just a few of the amenities 1693 Marmont has to offer. Who says you can't have it all? Come experience world class living in one of LA's most desirable neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have any available units?
1693 MARMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have?
Some of 1693 MARMONT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1693 MARMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1693 MARMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1693 MARMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1693 MARMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1693 MARMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1693 MARMONT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1693 MARMONT Avenue has a pool.
Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1693 MARMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1693 MARMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1693 MARMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College