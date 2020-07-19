All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1691 WOODS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1691 WOODS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1691 WOODS Drive

1691 N Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1691 N Woods Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fire pit
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Mid-Century Modern Villa with breathtaking jetliner views! Perched on a private knoll, this sleek, fully furnished home offers the best of Hollywood Hills state-of-the-art living. Featuring a dramatic open plan, firelit living room seamlessly transition into the dining area with an open chefs kitchen boasting Fisher & Paykel oven and appliances. Floor to ceiling glass doors open to outdoor firepit entertaining around the heated pool and encompass panoramic city views coupled with seclusion and tranquility, making it the perfect entertainers escape. Master bedroom offers an abundance of natural light leading out to the pool, breathtaking views and beautiful landscaped gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1691 WOODS Drive have any available units?
1691 WOODS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1691 WOODS Drive have?
Some of 1691 WOODS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1691 WOODS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1691 WOODS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 WOODS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1691 WOODS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1691 WOODS Drive offers parking.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1691 WOODS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1691 WOODS Drive has a pool.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1691 WOODS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 WOODS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1691 WOODS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Reve - 11837 Mayfield
11837 Mayfield Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College