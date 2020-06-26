All apartments in Los Angeles
16847 Nanette Street
16847 Nanette Street

16847 Nanette Street · No Longer Available
Location

16847 Nanette Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Unobstructed Jetliner panoramic views! take advantage of this rare opportunity to live in this magnificent Custom built home overlooking the Knollwood estates with Multi-Million dollar breathtaking views! 2 story home with 4 Large Bedrooms and 4 1/2 bath. This Expansive custom private estate with a formal entryway provides easy access to the media room, office, study, and or exercise room and welcomes guests inside and opens up to a huge living room, dining room, with Laminated hardwood flooring, and a fireplace. A huge chef's kitchen with granite counters, center island with cook top, walk-in pantry, double oven, beverage refrigerator, custom laminated wood flooring, recess lightings. A Fourth bedroom conveniently located down stairs with private full bath ideal for guests and or maids. Upstairs, 3 large Bedrooms including a Huge Master with a Spacious En-suite and private balcony along with 2 master baths & dual walk-in closets. Additionally, 2 bedrooms with private full baths, a huge game room/theater room & laundry room. Fresh paint inside & Out, resort like entertainer’s private back yard with newly plastered pool and relaxing views, fire-pit, sports court, huge grassy area, possible RV parking, BBQ area with custom built Pagola, 3 car garage plus plenty of room for extra parking, 3 zone a/c, central vacuum, The home is located adjacent to The Knollwood golf course, CSUN, finest dining & shopping, just minutes to the freeway access etc;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16847 Nanette Street have any available units?
16847 Nanette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16847 Nanette Street have?
Some of 16847 Nanette Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16847 Nanette Street currently offering any rent specials?
16847 Nanette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16847 Nanette Street pet-friendly?
No, 16847 Nanette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16847 Nanette Street offer parking?
Yes, 16847 Nanette Street offers parking.
Does 16847 Nanette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16847 Nanette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16847 Nanette Street have a pool?
Yes, 16847 Nanette Street has a pool.
Does 16847 Nanette Street have accessible units?
No, 16847 Nanette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16847 Nanette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16847 Nanette Street has units with dishwashers.
