16847 Nanette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Unobstructed Jetliner panoramic views! take advantage of this rare opportunity to live in this magnificent Custom built home overlooking the Knollwood estates with Multi-Million dollar breathtaking views! 2 story home with 4 Large Bedrooms and 4 1/2 bath. This Expansive custom private estate with a formal entryway provides easy access to the media room, office, study, and or exercise room and welcomes guests inside and opens up to a huge living room, dining room, with Laminated hardwood flooring, and a fireplace. A huge chef's kitchen with granite counters, center island with cook top, walk-in pantry, double oven, beverage refrigerator, custom laminated wood flooring, recess lightings. A Fourth bedroom conveniently located down stairs with private full bath ideal for guests and or maids. Upstairs, 3 large Bedrooms including a Huge Master with a Spacious En-suite and private balcony along with 2 master baths & dual walk-in closets. Additionally, 2 bedrooms with private full baths, a huge game room/theater room & laundry room. Fresh paint inside & Out, resort like entertainer’s private back yard with newly plastered pool and relaxing views, fire-pit, sports court, huge grassy area, possible RV parking, BBQ area with custom built Pagola, 3 car garage plus plenty of room for extra parking, 3 zone a/c, central vacuum, The home is located adjacent to The Knollwood golf course, CSUN, finest dining & shopping, just minutes to the freeway access etc;