Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

16830 Wyandotte Street

16830 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

16830 Wyandotte Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled, spacious home on a cul-de-sac in wonderful Lake Balboa neighborhood. 3 bedrooms plus a large convertible den (possible 4th bedroom or office?) Living room and baths enjoy exquisite travertine flooring, with appealing laminate in all bedrooms. Terrific kitchen with
attractive wood cabinetry, travertine floors, and beautiful counters/backsplash. Bathrooms are contemporary, with glass mosaic shower, travertine and attractive vanities. Large skylight in the appealing entry. Formal dining room. Spacious front and back yards, with landscape
service included. Two car attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Pets negotiable. Hurry--won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16830 Wyandotte Street have any available units?
16830 Wyandotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16830 Wyandotte Street have?
Some of 16830 Wyandotte Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16830 Wyandotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
16830 Wyandotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16830 Wyandotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16830 Wyandotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 16830 Wyandotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 16830 Wyandotte Street offers parking.
Does 16830 Wyandotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16830 Wyandotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16830 Wyandotte Street have a pool?
No, 16830 Wyandotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 16830 Wyandotte Street have accessible units?
No, 16830 Wyandotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16830 Wyandotte Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16830 Wyandotte Street has units with dishwashers.
