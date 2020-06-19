16830 Wyandotte Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled, spacious home on a cul-de-sac in wonderful Lake Balboa neighborhood. 3 bedrooms plus a large convertible den (possible 4th bedroom or office?) Living room and baths enjoy exquisite travertine flooring, with appealing laminate in all bedrooms. Terrific kitchen with

attractive wood cabinetry, travertine floors, and beautiful counters/backsplash. Bathrooms are contemporary, with glass mosaic shower, travertine and attractive vanities. Large skylight in the appealing entry. Formal dining room. Spacious front and back yards, with landscape

service included. Two car attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Pets negotiable. Hurry--won't last!