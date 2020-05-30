All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16822 CLARK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16822 CLARK Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

16822 CLARK Street

16822 Clark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16822 Clark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated from top to bottom sprawling ranch with open floor concept. 3 bed, 3 bath sun drenched with airy high ceilings and generous sky lights. New roof, new tile floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone counters, tile blacksplash and oversized center island with stove double bowl sink and breakfast bar. French doors open to a private yard with canopy for covered patio seating. Large Master Suite is separated from the other two bedrooms. Easy access to the 101 Freeway, Encino Charter schools, and endless shopping and dining on Ventura Blvd. Endless recreation and activities at Lake Balboa Park and the Balboa Sports Complex. Great location and curb appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16822 CLARK Street have any available units?
16822 CLARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16822 CLARK Street have?
Some of 16822 CLARK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16822 CLARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
16822 CLARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16822 CLARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 16822 CLARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16822 CLARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 16822 CLARK Street offers parking.
Does 16822 CLARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16822 CLARK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16822 CLARK Street have a pool?
No, 16822 CLARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 16822 CLARK Street have accessible units?
No, 16822 CLARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16822 CLARK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16822 CLARK Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College