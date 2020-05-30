16822 CLARK Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated from top to bottom sprawling ranch with open floor concept. 3 bed, 3 bath sun drenched with airy high ceilings and generous sky lights. New roof, new tile floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone counters, tile blacksplash and oversized center island with stove double bowl sink and breakfast bar. French doors open to a private yard with canopy for covered patio seating. Large Master Suite is separated from the other two bedrooms. Easy access to the 101 Freeway, Encino Charter schools, and endless shopping and dining on Ventura Blvd. Endless recreation and activities at Lake Balboa Park and the Balboa Sports Complex. Great location and curb appeal.