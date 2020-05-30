16817 Pineridge Drive

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease one of the finest homes in Knollwood country club Estates. This gorgeous property is an entertainer's dream home with light and bright open floor plan that has been remodelled from top to bottom. The gourmet kitchen has top of the line stainless steel appliances, built in refrigerator, center island and granite counters. Master bedroom with huge balcony overlooks the beautiful backyard. Living room and dining room with french doors lead out to your private backyard with sparkling pool, great for entertaining. Close to freeways and shopping. Home is across the golf course and with nominal fees you can enjoy a game of golf. Absolutely the best of the best!