Los Angeles, CA
16817 Pineridge Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:12 PM

16817 Pineridge Drive

16817 Pineridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16817 Pineridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Rare opportunity to lease one of the finest homes in Knollwood country club Estates. This gorgeous property is an entertainer's dream home with light and bright open floor plan that has been remodelled from top to bottom. The gourmet kitchen has top of the line stainless steel appliances, built in refrigerator, center island and granite counters. Master bedroom with huge balcony overlooks the beautiful backyard. Living room and dining room with french doors lead out to your private backyard with sparkling pool, great for entertaining. Close to freeways and shopping. Home is across the golf course and with nominal fees you can enjoy a game of golf. Absolutely the best of the best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16817 Pineridge Drive have any available units?
16817 Pineridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16817 Pineridge Drive have?
Some of 16817 Pineridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16817 Pineridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16817 Pineridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16817 Pineridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16817 Pineridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16817 Pineridge Drive offer parking?
No, 16817 Pineridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16817 Pineridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16817 Pineridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16817 Pineridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16817 Pineridge Drive has a pool.
Does 16817 Pineridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 16817 Pineridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16817 Pineridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16817 Pineridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
