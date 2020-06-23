All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16814 Rayen Street

16814 W Rayen St · No Longer Available
Location

16814 W Rayen St, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 4 Bedrooms + 2 Baths completely remodeled home is located on over 1/2 Acre of Gated & Private property in the heart of Northridge with a Circular Driveway. Home opens up to a beautiful floor plan with NEW laminate flooring & recessed lighting throughout. Formal dining room off the brand NEW kitchen with granite countertops & all NEW stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with plenty of storage. Very open floor plan which adjoins the kitchen & family room together with fireplace giving it a great room feel. Master Bedroom with it's own bathroom tub & shower separate all NEW with granite throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16814 Rayen Street have any available units?
16814 Rayen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16814 Rayen Street have?
Some of 16814 Rayen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16814 Rayen Street currently offering any rent specials?
16814 Rayen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16814 Rayen Street pet-friendly?
No, 16814 Rayen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16814 Rayen Street offer parking?
Yes, 16814 Rayen Street offers parking.
Does 16814 Rayen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16814 Rayen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16814 Rayen Street have a pool?
No, 16814 Rayen Street does not have a pool.
Does 16814 Rayen Street have accessible units?
No, 16814 Rayen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16814 Rayen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16814 Rayen Street has units with dishwashers.
