16814 Rayen Street

This 4 Bedrooms + 2 Baths completely remodeled home is located on over 1/2 Acre of Gated & Private property in the heart of Northridge with a Circular Driveway. Home opens up to a beautiful floor plan with NEW laminate flooring & recessed lighting throughout. Formal dining room off the brand NEW kitchen with granite countertops & all NEW stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with plenty of storage. Very open floor plan which adjoins the kitchen & family room together with fireplace giving it a great room feel. Master Bedroom with it's own bathroom tub & shower separate all NEW with granite throughout.