16814 W Rayen St, Los Angeles, CA 91343 Northridge
This 4 Bedrooms + 2 Baths completely remodeled home is located on over 1/2 Acre of Gated & Private property in the heart of Northridge with a Circular Driveway. Home opens up to a beautiful floor plan with NEW laminate flooring & recessed lighting throughout. Formal dining room off the brand NEW kitchen with granite countertops & all NEW stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with plenty of storage. Very open floor plan which adjoins the kitchen & family room together with fireplace giving it a great room feel. Master Bedroom with it's own bathroom tub & shower separate all NEW with granite throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16814 Rayen Street have any available units?
