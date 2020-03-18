All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1681 W 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1681 W 22nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1681 W 22nd Street

1681 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1681 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
View! View! View! Count the palm trees while viewing the Pacific Ocean and Catalina! This Upper South Shores two level home offers 4 bedrooms, 2,640 square feet of living space and is situated on a 11,660 square foot lot. Special features include extra storage, mirrored closet doors in 3 bedrooms, and lots of living space. Newer hardwood floors downstairs and refinished hardwood floors upstairs. Watch the sailboats from the spacious living room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Enjoy sunsets from the dining area with built-in china cabinet. Huge downstairs family room offers a fireplace and leads to a large yard. Fourth downstairs bedroom could also be used as an office or gym. Double-pane windows. Home is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to parks, shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. Walking trails are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 W 22nd Street have any available units?
1681 W 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1681 W 22nd Street have?
Some of 1681 W 22nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 W 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1681 W 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 W 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1681 W 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1681 W 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1681 W 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 1681 W 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1681 W 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 W 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1681 W 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1681 W 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1681 W 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 W 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1681 W 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College