1681 W 22nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities gym parking garage

View! View! View! Count the palm trees while viewing the Pacific Ocean and Catalina! This Upper South Shores two level home offers 4 bedrooms, 2,640 square feet of living space and is situated on a 11,660 square foot lot. Special features include extra storage, mirrored closet doors in 3 bedrooms, and lots of living space. Newer hardwood floors downstairs and refinished hardwood floors upstairs. Watch the sailboats from the spacious living room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Enjoy sunsets from the dining area with built-in china cabinet. Huge downstairs family room offers a fireplace and leads to a large yard. Fourth downstairs bedroom could also be used as an office or gym. Double-pane windows. Home is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to parks, shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. Walking trails are nearby.