16801 Index Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4+2 GRANADA HILLS HOME - This gorgeous 4+2 Granada Hills home offers 1346sqft of living space with tile flooring in the living room and all new Vinyl Plank flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen is updated with new flooring, granite counters, dishwasher, gas stove, tons of cupboards, and a decorative archway with breakfast bar. A spacious living room is accented with a cozy brick fireplace and large sliding glass door leading to the covered patio & backyard. Master bedroom has private bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms are comfortably roomy. Inside laundry room has hook-ups for gas dryer & washer. The detached 2-car garage has built-in work bench and extended parking area for RV, trailer, or boat. On a corner lot, this home offers a lovely yard, fully fenced, redwood deck, grassy lawns, plus weekly gardening service.



Please CALL or TEXT Leila Elm at 818-800-5586 for a showing.



LRS Realty & Management Inc.

BRE#01832464

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over



No Dogs Allowed



