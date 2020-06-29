All apartments in Los Angeles
16801 Index Street
16801 Index Street

16801 Index Street · No Longer Available
Location

16801 Index Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful 4+2 GRANADA HILLS HOME - This gorgeous 4+2 Granada Hills home offers 1346sqft of living space with tile flooring in the living room and all new Vinyl Plank flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen is updated with new flooring, granite counters, dishwasher, gas stove, tons of cupboards, and a decorative archway with breakfast bar. A spacious living room is accented with a cozy brick fireplace and large sliding glass door leading to the covered patio & backyard. Master bedroom has private bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms are comfortably roomy. Inside laundry room has hook-ups for gas dryer & washer. The detached 2-car garage has built-in work bench and extended parking area for RV, trailer, or boat. On a corner lot, this home offers a lovely yard, fully fenced, redwood deck, grassy lawns, plus weekly gardening service.

Please CALL or TEXT Leila Elm at 818-800-5586 for a showing.

LRS Realty & Management Inc.
BRE#01832464
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4972479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16801 Index Street have any available units?
16801 Index Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16801 Index Street have?
Some of 16801 Index Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16801 Index Street currently offering any rent specials?
16801 Index Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16801 Index Street pet-friendly?
No, 16801 Index Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16801 Index Street offer parking?
Yes, 16801 Index Street offers parking.
Does 16801 Index Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16801 Index Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16801 Index Street have a pool?
No, 16801 Index Street does not have a pool.
Does 16801 Index Street have accessible units?
No, 16801 Index Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16801 Index Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16801 Index Street has units with dishwashers.

