All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16772 Edgar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16772 Edgar Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:19 AM

16772 Edgar Street

16772 Edgar Street · (818) 268-4410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16772 Edgar Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Escape the chaos and stress of the city and come home to this peaceful, private abode. The oak hardwood floors, redwood decks and natural stone give this property an earthy and tranquil feel. The entrance to the home features a covered lanai leading to double French doors which open up to the spacious living room with an abundance of natural light. The cooks kitchen features granite counters and top-of-the-line, stainless steel appliances as well as a water filtration system. Another set of French doors opens to the redwood deck, offering vistas of the lush landscaping. This space, with its serene treetop views, call for Al Fresco dining paired with beautiful sunsets. Later retreat to the large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The master bathroom is an oasis with double sinks, travertine tile and a soaking tub. This exquisite home also features a separate bonus room with a private entrance which can be used as an artist’s retreat, a workshop, an office, gym or more. Only minutes away from the beach, the Palisades Village, quaint shops and top rated schools. This home is available for lease now and is also listed for sale. Short term leases will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16772 Edgar Street have any available units?
16772 Edgar Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16772 Edgar Street have?
Some of 16772 Edgar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16772 Edgar Street currently offering any rent specials?
16772 Edgar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16772 Edgar Street pet-friendly?
No, 16772 Edgar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16772 Edgar Street offer parking?
Yes, 16772 Edgar Street offers parking.
Does 16772 Edgar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16772 Edgar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16772 Edgar Street have a pool?
No, 16772 Edgar Street does not have a pool.
Does 16772 Edgar Street have accessible units?
No, 16772 Edgar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16772 Edgar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16772 Edgar Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16772 Edgar Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity