16772 Edgar Street

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Escape the chaos and stress of the city and come home to this peaceful, private abode. The oak hardwood floors, redwood decks and natural stone give this property an earthy and tranquil feel. The entrance to the home features a covered lanai leading to double French doors which open up to the spacious living room with an abundance of natural light. The cooks kitchen features granite counters and top-of-the-line, stainless steel appliances as well as a water filtration system. Another set of French doors opens to the redwood deck, offering vistas of the lush landscaping. This space, with its serene treetop views, call for Al Fresco dining paired with beautiful sunsets. Later retreat to the large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The master bathroom is an oasis with double sinks, travertine tile and a soaking tub. This exquisite home also features a separate bonus room with a private entrance which can be used as an artist’s retreat, a workshop, an office, gym or more. Only minutes away from the beach, the Palisades Village, quaint shops and top rated schools. This home is available for lease now and is also listed for sale. Short term leases will be considered.