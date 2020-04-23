All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1674 VIRGINIA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1674 VIRGINIA Road
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

1674 VIRGINIA Road

1674 Virginia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1674 Virginia Road, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sensational classic Spanish in La Fayette Square. This 4300 sq ft home boasts six bedrooms and four baths, formal dining room, den/family room, formal living room with Batchelder fireplace, arches, original hardwood floors, amazing original moldings, pocket doors and lots of original 20's character. Home has gone through major renovations with many upgrades including great kitchen with SS appliances and HVAC. There is a detached bonus space in the rear of the property that could be a secondary office. A two-car detached garage with additional storage space and a great private yard complete this gem. La Fayette Square is a gated community with many stately homes. HPOZ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 VIRGINIA Road have any available units?
1674 VIRGINIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 VIRGINIA Road have?
Some of 1674 VIRGINIA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 VIRGINIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1674 VIRGINIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 VIRGINIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1674 VIRGINIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1674 VIRGINIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1674 VIRGINIA Road offers parking.
Does 1674 VIRGINIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1674 VIRGINIA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 VIRGINIA Road have a pool?
No, 1674 VIRGINIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 1674 VIRGINIA Road have accessible units?
No, 1674 VIRGINIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 VIRGINIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1674 VIRGINIA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College