1674 VIRGINIA Road

Sensational classic Spanish in La Fayette Square. This 4300 sq ft home boasts six bedrooms and four baths, formal dining room, den/family room, formal living room with Batchelder fireplace, arches, original hardwood floors, amazing original moldings, pocket doors and lots of original 20's character. Home has gone through major renovations with many upgrades including great kitchen with SS appliances and HVAC. There is a detached bonus space in the rear of the property that could be a secondary office. A two-car detached garage with additional storage space and a great private yard complete this gem. La Fayette Square is a gated community with many stately homes. HPOZ