All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16714 LA MAIDA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16714 LA MAIDA Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

16714 LA MAIDA Street

16714 La Maida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16714 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this wonderful home just north of Ventura Blvd in Encino. The spacious home offers 3 bedrooms with 1.75 baths. The expansive kitchen has granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Plenty of windows allow natural light to flow throughout the home. The living and dining room are perfect for entertaining and the family room with fireplace is perfect for relaxing. Enjoy the sparkling pool on those hot summer days. There is a guest unit in the back that does not have any plumbing or kitchen but perfect for hanging out or using as an office space. There is a 2 car garage and long driveway that is gated. Plenty of street parking as well. The owner will entertain dogs so please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16714 LA MAIDA Street have any available units?
16714 LA MAIDA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16714 LA MAIDA Street have?
Some of 16714 LA MAIDA Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16714 LA MAIDA Street currently offering any rent specials?
16714 LA MAIDA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16714 LA MAIDA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16714 LA MAIDA Street is pet friendly.
Does 16714 LA MAIDA Street offer parking?
Yes, 16714 LA MAIDA Street offers parking.
Does 16714 LA MAIDA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16714 LA MAIDA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16714 LA MAIDA Street have a pool?
Yes, 16714 LA MAIDA Street has a pool.
Does 16714 LA MAIDA Street have accessible units?
No, 16714 LA MAIDA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16714 LA MAIDA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16714 LA MAIDA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College