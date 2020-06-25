16714 LA MAIDA Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Check out this wonderful home just north of Ventura Blvd in Encino. The spacious home offers 3 bedrooms with 1.75 baths. The expansive kitchen has granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Plenty of windows allow natural light to flow throughout the home. The living and dining room are perfect for entertaining and the family room with fireplace is perfect for relaxing. Enjoy the sparkling pool on those hot summer days. There is a guest unit in the back that does not have any plumbing or kitchen but perfect for hanging out or using as an office space. There is a 2 car garage and long driveway that is gated. Plenty of street parking as well. The owner will entertain dogs so please inquire.