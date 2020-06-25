16714 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436 Encino
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this wonderful home just north of Ventura Blvd in Encino. The spacious home offers 3 bedrooms with 1.75 baths. The expansive kitchen has granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Plenty of windows allow natural light to flow throughout the home. The living and dining room are perfect for entertaining and the family room with fireplace is perfect for relaxing. Enjoy the sparkling pool on those hot summer days. There is a guest unit in the back that does not have any plumbing or kitchen but perfect for hanging out or using as an office space. There is a 2 car garage and long driveway that is gated. Plenty of street parking as well. The owner will entertain dogs so please inquire.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16714 LA MAIDA Street have any available units?
16714 LA MAIDA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.