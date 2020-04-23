16710 Osborne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343 Northridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family house located in a great neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac. Near 405 and CSUN Within walking distance to shops/good schools - Dearborn Elementary Charter Fireplace Additional den Plantation Shutters Central air/heat New refrigerator. New washer and dryer. New paint inside and out New roof/covered patio Fenced backyard Gardener paid by the owner Dog negotiable with an additional deposit
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22343
(RLNE4526662)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16710 Osborne Street have any available units?
16710 Osborne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.