Los Angeles, CA
16710 Osborne Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16710 Osborne Street

16710 Osborne Street · No Longer Available
Location

16710 Osborne Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family house located in a great neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Near 405 and CSUN
Within walking distance to shops/good schools - Dearborn Elementary Charter
Fireplace
Additional den
Plantation Shutters
Central air/heat
New refrigerator.
New washer and dryer.
New paint inside and out
New roof/covered patio
Fenced backyard
Gardener paid by the owner
Dog negotiable with an additional deposit

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22343

(RLNE4526662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16710 Osborne Street have any available units?
16710 Osborne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16710 Osborne Street have?
Some of 16710 Osborne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16710 Osborne Street currently offering any rent specials?
16710 Osborne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16710 Osborne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16710 Osborne Street is pet friendly.
Does 16710 Osborne Street offer parking?
Yes, 16710 Osborne Street offers parking.
Does 16710 Osborne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16710 Osborne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16710 Osborne Street have a pool?
No, 16710 Osborne Street does not have a pool.
Does 16710 Osborne Street have accessible units?
No, 16710 Osborne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16710 Osborne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16710 Osborne Street has units with dishwashers.
