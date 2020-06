Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in the heart of Encino on a quiet street. Completely Remodeled 3 bedrooms plus 3 baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Large master Bedroom with built in walking closet with its own Master bath shower, Jacuzzi tub and double sink. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Custom cabinetry and features a breakfast area. Family room that features a fire place and patio door that opens to a large back yard with grassy play area for kids.