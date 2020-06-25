1670 Ricardo Street

Amenities

Upstairs apartment for lease in the up and coming area of Boyle Heights. Property is fully remodeled with carpet and tile throughout. As you walk in to the spacious living room you will see the remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliance: stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher all will be included with this spacious 3 bedrooms 1 bath with walk in closet in master bedroom. Other features include 2 space parking in the complex with an automatic door opener in gate and central A/C. Laundry down stairs for your convenience, yard is surrounded by block walls. Walking distance to USC Medical, close to major freeways and a short drive to DTLA.