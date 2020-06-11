1666 MICHAEL Lane

Amenities

This beautiful and bright, two bedroom with large den and one bath, with mountain view, and with a large patio and storage space is located in the Palisades Highlands. Recently remodeled, the unit consists of the first floor of a 3-story townhouse, with its own separate entrance. Utilities, cable and internet are included. The unit does not have a full kitchen or laundry facilities, but there is a kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, and toaster oven (hot plate can be added if needed). Street parking only