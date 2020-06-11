All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1666 MICHAEL Lane

1666 Michael Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1666 Michael Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
sauna
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
sauna
This beautiful and bright, two bedroom with large den and one bath, with mountain view, and with a large patio and storage space is located in the Palisades Highlands. Recently remodeled, the unit consists of the first floor of a 3-story townhouse, with its own separate entrance. Utilities, cable and internet are included. The unit does not have a full kitchen or laundry facilities, but there is a kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, and toaster oven (hot plate can be added if needed). Street parking only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1666 MICHAEL Lane have any available units?
1666 MICHAEL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1666 MICHAEL Lane have?
Some of 1666 MICHAEL Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1666 MICHAEL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1666 MICHAEL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 MICHAEL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1666 MICHAEL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1666 MICHAEL Lane offer parking?
No, 1666 MICHAEL Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1666 MICHAEL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1666 MICHAEL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 MICHAEL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1666 MICHAEL Lane has a pool.
Does 1666 MICHAEL Lane have accessible units?
No, 1666 MICHAEL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 MICHAEL Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1666 MICHAEL Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

