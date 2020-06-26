All apartments in Los Angeles
16648 McKeever St

16648 Mckeever St
Location

16648 Mckeever St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled, beautiful four-bedroom home with additional family room! - REDUCED PRICE!!! Step into the open concept home with brand new flooring throughout. There is nothing in this home that has not been touched! Fresh interior and exterior paint throughout. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Brand new laundry room with washer and dryer hooks ups. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and rain showers. Glistening pool in backyard has just been resurfaced and has a new slide perfect for a hot summer day! Dual pane windows and recessed lighting throughout. New drought resistant landscaping. Detached two car garage. This home is a great find! Don't miss out!

Minimum one year lease. Good credit and verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over age of 18) to be submitted with applications.

Located North of San Fernando Mission Blvd., West of Hayvenhurst, and Just south of the 118 Freeway

Schools : Tulsa Street Elementary, Patrick Henry Middle School, Northridge Academy, Valley Academy, Kennedy Senior High

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16648 McKeever St have any available units?
16648 McKeever St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16648 McKeever St have?
Some of 16648 McKeever St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16648 McKeever St currently offering any rent specials?
16648 McKeever St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16648 McKeever St pet-friendly?
No, 16648 McKeever St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16648 McKeever St offer parking?
Yes, 16648 McKeever St offers parking.
Does 16648 McKeever St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16648 McKeever St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16648 McKeever St have a pool?
Yes, 16648 McKeever St has a pool.
Does 16648 McKeever St have accessible units?
No, 16648 McKeever St does not have accessible units.
Does 16648 McKeever St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16648 McKeever St does not have units with dishwashers.
