16648 McKeever St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Completely remodeled, beautiful four-bedroom home with additional family room! - REDUCED PRICE!!! Step into the open concept home with brand new flooring throughout. There is nothing in this home that has not been touched! Fresh interior and exterior paint throughout. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Brand new laundry room with washer and dryer hooks ups. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and rain showers. Glistening pool in backyard has just been resurfaced and has a new slide perfect for a hot summer day! Dual pane windows and recessed lighting throughout. New drought resistant landscaping. Detached two car garage. This home is a great find! Don't miss out!



Minimum one year lease. Good credit and verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over age of 18) to be submitted with applications.



Located North of San Fernando Mission Blvd., West of Hayvenhurst, and Just south of the 118 Freeway



Schools : Tulsa Street Elementary, Patrick Henry Middle School, Northridge Academy, Valley Academy, Kennedy Senior High



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5011218)