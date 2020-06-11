All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16644 Tuba St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16644 Tuba St.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

16644 Tuba St.

16644 Tuba Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16644 Tuba Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Home! Ready for Move In After February 15th! - This spacious 4 bedroom home has a formal entry way that leads to spacious living room with fireplace from there you enter into a large kitchen with newly refinished cabinets. There lots of cabinet and counter space. There is also a formal dining area as well. There is a family room with access to the back yard with covered patio. There is one full bathroom and the second bathroom with shower. There are 4 bedrooms well sized bedrooms with direct access the garage. The home is located in walking distance to the neighborhood elementary school, shopping and freeway access. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule an showing.

(RLNE5524879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16644 Tuba St. have any available units?
16644 Tuba St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 16644 Tuba St. currently offering any rent specials?
16644 Tuba St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16644 Tuba St. pet-friendly?
No, 16644 Tuba St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16644 Tuba St. offer parking?
Yes, 16644 Tuba St. offers parking.
Does 16644 Tuba St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16644 Tuba St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16644 Tuba St. have a pool?
No, 16644 Tuba St. does not have a pool.
Does 16644 Tuba St. have accessible units?
No, 16644 Tuba St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16644 Tuba St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16644 Tuba St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16644 Tuba St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16644 Tuba St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College