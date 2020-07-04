1662 S Rimpau

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Modern newly renovated, freestanding home with front yard and backyard. Shiny and spotless everything - from the spacious open kitchen with sparkling stainless appliances, quartz countertops, self-closing shaker cabinets, and drawers, to the brand new flooring and porcelain tiles. There is a bonus room off the jack-and-jill bathroom you could use as a second bedroom, nursery, playroom, home office, art studio, laundry room or just extra storage. Start a vegetable garden and grow your own tomatoes and greens. The big, big backyard is an empty canvas to make into whatever you dream. Pick up some food to enjoy in the backyard at one of the many awesome places in the neighborhood. For all your shopping needs Midtown Crossing Shopping Center is practically across the street. Easy access to the 10, Venice Boulevard, and San Vicente commuting in LA just got easier. Get to Santa Monica, Venice, Culver City, Miracle Mile, Mid-Wilshire, WeHo, DTLA, and Beverly Hills in a snap!