Los Angeles, CA
1662 S Rimpau
Last updated April 12 2020 at 8:07 AM

1662 S Rimpau

1662 South Rimpau Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1662 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Modern newly renovated, freestanding home with front yard and backyard. Shiny and spotless everything - from the spacious open kitchen with sparkling stainless appliances, quartz countertops, self-closing shaker cabinets, and drawers, to the brand new flooring and porcelain tiles. There is a bonus room off the jack-and-jill bathroom you could use as a second bedroom, nursery, playroom, home office, art studio, laundry room or just extra storage. Start a vegetable garden and grow your own tomatoes and greens. The big, big backyard is an empty canvas to make into whatever you dream. Pick up some food to enjoy in the backyard at one of the many awesome places in the neighborhood. For all your shopping needs Midtown Crossing Shopping Center is practically across the street. Easy access to the 10, Venice Boulevard, and San Vicente commuting in LA just got easier. Get to Santa Monica, Venice, Culver City, Miracle Mile, Mid-Wilshire, WeHo, DTLA, and Beverly Hills in a snap!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 S Rimpau have any available units?
1662 S Rimpau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1662 S Rimpau have?
Some of 1662 S Rimpau's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 S Rimpau currently offering any rent specials?
1662 S Rimpau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 S Rimpau pet-friendly?
No, 1662 S Rimpau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1662 S Rimpau offer parking?
No, 1662 S Rimpau does not offer parking.
Does 1662 S Rimpau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1662 S Rimpau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 S Rimpau have a pool?
No, 1662 S Rimpau does not have a pool.
Does 1662 S Rimpau have accessible units?
No, 1662 S Rimpau does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 S Rimpau have units with dishwashers?
No, 1662 S Rimpau does not have units with dishwashers.

