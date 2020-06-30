All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1661 BEL AIR Road.
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1661 BEL AIR Road
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM

1661 BEL AIR Road

1661 Bel Air Road · No Longer Available
Location

1661 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Behind gates in desirable Bel Air you'll find this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home PLUS LARGE Bonus Room/Office with views. Photos are prior to recent property upgrades which include wood flooring in the bedrooms and living, fresh paint throughout in a soothing neutral palette and charming landscaping. Sunken light-filled living room, separate family room, formal dining room and eat in kitchen. The spacious upper office/bonus room has high beamed ceilings and beautiful canyon views. Head outdoors to either the front or back grassy yards, BBQ area for outdoor entertaining and spa. This property is also double gated; main gate is at top of entrance and gated at property driveway as well. Central AC/Heat, 2 car direct entrance garage and additional parking inside driveway gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 BEL AIR Road have any available units?
1661 BEL AIR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 BEL AIR Road have?
Some of 1661 BEL AIR Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 BEL AIR Road currently offering any rent specials?
1661 BEL AIR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 BEL AIR Road pet-friendly?
No, 1661 BEL AIR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1661 BEL AIR Road offer parking?
Yes, 1661 BEL AIR Road offers parking.
Does 1661 BEL AIR Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 BEL AIR Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 BEL AIR Road have a pool?
No, 1661 BEL AIR Road does not have a pool.
Does 1661 BEL AIR Road have accessible units?
No, 1661 BEL AIR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 BEL AIR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 BEL AIR Road has units with dishwashers.

