1661 BEL AIR Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Behind gates in desirable Bel Air you'll find this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home PLUS LARGE Bonus Room/Office with views. Photos are prior to recent property upgrades which include wood flooring in the bedrooms and living, fresh paint throughout in a soothing neutral palette and charming landscaping. Sunken light-filled living room, separate family room, formal dining room and eat in kitchen. The spacious upper office/bonus room has high beamed ceilings and beautiful canyon views. Head outdoors to either the front or back grassy yards, BBQ area for outdoor entertaining and spa. This property is also double gated; main gate is at top of entrance and gated at property driveway as well. Central AC/Heat, 2 car direct entrance garage and additional parking inside driveway gate.