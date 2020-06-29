All apartments in Los Angeles
16609 South Denver Avenue - 1

16609 South Denver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16609 South Denver Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90248
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't Miss Out! This Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bath Offers A Private Back Yard Is Accepting Section 8 & Is Pet Friendly! A fantastic ground floor apartment features a spacious and airy living room with beautiful wood laminate flooring and plenty of natural light, perfect for entertaining! The country style kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, a fridge, a gas stove, and a kitchen bar nook, open to the living room. Enjoy wood laminate flooring in both bedrooms, large walk in closets, and additional linen storage closets in the hallway & under the stairs. One car garage parking with additional storage inside & an additional parking spot for a second vehicle on-site. For your convenience you will also have access to the laundry room located on property.

**This location is in the Harbor Gateway North neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include South Gardena Park, Recreation Park and Rosecrans Recreation Center.

**For more information on how too view this property & the application process call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or text at (310) 200-5584

**All applicants much have rental insurance upon signing the lease.

**SECTION 8 PROGRAM WELCOMED!!
**PET FRIENDLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 have any available units?
16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16609 South Denver Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

