16609 South Denver Avenue - 1

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Don't Miss Out! This Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bath Offers A Private Back Yard Is Accepting Section 8 & Is Pet Friendly! A fantastic ground floor apartment features a spacious and airy living room with beautiful wood laminate flooring and plenty of natural light, perfect for entertaining! The country style kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, a fridge, a gas stove, and a kitchen bar nook, open to the living room. Enjoy wood laminate flooring in both bedrooms, large walk in closets, and additional linen storage closets in the hallway & under the stairs. One car garage parking with additional storage inside & an additional parking spot for a second vehicle on-site. For your convenience you will also have access to the laundry room located on property.



**This location is in the Harbor Gateway North neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include South Gardena Park, Recreation Park and Rosecrans Recreation Center.



**For more information on how too view this property & the application process call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or text at (310) 200-5584



**All applicants much have rental insurance upon signing the lease.



**SECTION 8 PROGRAM WELCOMED!!

**PET FRIENDLY