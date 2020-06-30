All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1660 w 83rd st
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1660 w 83rd st

1660 West 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1660 West 83rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
83rd St. - Property Id: 162177

Welcome home!
This centrally located unit is 15 minutes from everything!! The beach, Hollywood, LA Live/Downtown, Long Beach are all a short Uber ride away. Fully remodeled unit in a well maintained duplex. This fully furnished unit has window A/c units in both rooms and a wall unit in the living room. Brand new refrigerator, wash/dryer, dish washer, and stove. All the rooms are clean and recently painted. The closets are big with easy access to the entire closet. Enjoy 2 off street parking spots and a small storage. There is a backyard with grass and patio area to enjoy on your time off for BBQ's and relaxing. Quiet unit with easy going neighbors.

Owner pays for water and lawn maintenance, tenant pays for all other utilities. Furniture is property of owner, if furniture needs to be replaced it will be at tenants expense. Unit is being delivered with basic furniture items, any other items needed will not be supplied. TV will not be included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162177p
Property Id 162177

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5183316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 w 83rd st have any available units?
1660 w 83rd st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 w 83rd st have?
Some of 1660 w 83rd st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 w 83rd st currently offering any rent specials?
1660 w 83rd st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 w 83rd st pet-friendly?
No, 1660 w 83rd st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1660 w 83rd st offer parking?
Yes, 1660 w 83rd st offers parking.
Does 1660 w 83rd st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 w 83rd st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 w 83rd st have a pool?
No, 1660 w 83rd st does not have a pool.
Does 1660 w 83rd st have accessible units?
No, 1660 w 83rd st does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 w 83rd st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 w 83rd st has units with dishwashers.
