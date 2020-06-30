1660 w 83rd st

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

83rd St. - Property Id: 162177



Welcome home!

This centrally located unit is 15 minutes from everything!! The beach, Hollywood, LA Live/Downtown, Long Beach are all a short Uber ride away. Fully remodeled unit in a well maintained duplex. This fully furnished unit has window A/c units in both rooms and a wall unit in the living room. Brand new refrigerator, wash/dryer, dish washer, and stove. All the rooms are clean and recently painted. The closets are big with easy access to the entire closet. Enjoy 2 off street parking spots and a small storage. There is a backyard with grass and patio area to enjoy on your time off for BBQ's and relaxing. Quiet unit with easy going neighbors.



Owner pays for water and lawn maintenance, tenant pays for all other utilities. Furniture is property of owner, if furniture needs to be replaced it will be at tenants expense. Unit is being delivered with basic furniture items, any other items needed will not be supplied. TV will not be included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162177p

Property Id 162177



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5183316)