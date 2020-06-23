166 South HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous and luxurious unit in Mid-City neighborhood, 2 bed/2 bath updated condo located in the heart of LA's finest dining, entertainment and shopping, all just moments from your doorstep. Walking distance to The Grove ,the newly renovated Beverly Center and LA Farmers Market! If you don't like walking, you can drive and park your car in your private 2 car garage. Recently remodeled, designer done condo, complete with high end kitchen appliances including Viking Range, Stove and Micro-hood including high gloss cabinetry and stainless steel sunken farm sink. Breathtaking city views! Roomy walk-in closet and spacious, airy bedrooms. Walk-in Shower with built-in seating area. You can park your car in your 2 car garage. Enjoy your favorite music on the built-in speakers in every room and feel safe and secure with the fully installed camera system and home automation (including electric curtain, nest thermostat and led lighting in every room) that you can control from your mobi