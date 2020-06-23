All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

166 South HAYWORTH Avenue

166 South Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

166 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous and luxurious unit in Mid-City neighborhood, 2 bed/2 bath updated condo located in the heart of LA's finest dining, entertainment and shopping, all just moments from your doorstep. Walking distance to The Grove ,the newly renovated Beverly Center and LA Farmers Market! If you don't like walking, you can drive and park your car in your private 2 car garage. Recently remodeled, designer done condo, complete with high end kitchen appliances including Viking Range, Stove and Micro-hood including high gloss cabinetry and stainless steel sunken farm sink. Breathtaking city views! Roomy walk-in closet and spacious, airy bedrooms. Walk-in Shower with built-in seating area. You can park your car in your 2 car garage. Enjoy your favorite music on the built-in speakers in every room and feel safe and secure with the fully installed camera system and home automation (including electric curtain, nest thermostat and led lighting in every room) that you can control from your mobi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
166 South HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
166 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
