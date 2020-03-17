1655 Rockwood St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher tennis court bbq/grill some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill tennis court

Two Bedroom In Charming Echo Park - Property Id: 102435



Hello apartment seekers, this is a house that was made into five units. The unit available has photos with furnishings which are in the process of being removed. The unit will be rented without furnishings. It is a quiet and friendly property. There is a lovely garden with seating for reading, grilling (community grill available) or just some basking in the sun time.



Geographically, you will be centrally located with all major freeways: 5, 405, 101, 2 and 110 available to you. Walking distance to coffee, a lovely local bar, tennis courts, Echo Park lake and more. Minutes to DTLA, Silverlake, Los Feliz, Hollywood and basically more variety of food, coffee, night life, nature (if that's more you) and entertainment than you could keep up with. If this sounds like your kind of living space, we look forward to hearing from you.

Much luck on finding your next home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102435

Property Id 102435



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5876226)