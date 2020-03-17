All apartments in Los Angeles
1655 Rockwood St 1

1655 Rockwood Street · (213) 494-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1655 Rockwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
tennis court
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
Two Bedroom In Charming Echo Park - Property Id: 102435

Hello apartment seekers, this is a house that was made into five units. The unit available has photos with furnishings which are in the process of being removed. The unit will be rented without furnishings. It is a quiet and friendly property. There is a lovely garden with seating for reading, grilling (community grill available) or just some basking in the sun time.

Geographically, you will be centrally located with all major freeways: 5, 405, 101, 2 and 110 available to you. Walking distance to coffee, a lovely local bar, tennis courts, Echo Park lake and more. Minutes to DTLA, Silverlake, Los Feliz, Hollywood and basically more variety of food, coffee, night life, nature (if that's more you) and entertainment than you could keep up with. If this sounds like your kind of living space, we look forward to hearing from you.
Much luck on finding your next home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102435
Property Id 102435

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Rockwood St 1 have any available units?
1655 Rockwood St 1 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Rockwood St 1 have?
Some of 1655 Rockwood St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Rockwood St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Rockwood St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Rockwood St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Rockwood St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1655 Rockwood St 1 offer parking?
No, 1655 Rockwood St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1655 Rockwood St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 Rockwood St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Rockwood St 1 have a pool?
No, 1655 Rockwood St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Rockwood St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1655 Rockwood St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Rockwood St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Rockwood St 1 has units with dishwashers.
