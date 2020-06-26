16547 PARK LANE Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Sitting high off beautiful scenic Mulholland Corridor, the stylish front gate & private driveway welcomes you to this amazing 2 story totally private Mini Estate which was completely renovated in 2005 with the highest quality,craftsmanship & attention to details. Enter this home thru designer wrought-iron double door & handrails. Impressive Living roon,formal dining & sitting rooms w/ charming fireplace & custom chandelier. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/commercial grade appliances,subzero,double oven,center island w/granite counters open to massive family & game rooms with gorgeous view of the entertainer's dream back yard w/ large grassy yard,BBQ,fountain, massive pool & fire pit. Romantic master suite features private office, spacious master bath w/stall shower, double sinks, balcony w/beautiful city views and the amazing yard. Other features include custom flooring,recessed lights throughout,designer selecetd vanities,security cameras and indoor laundry.