Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16547 PARK LANE Circle
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

16547 PARK LANE Circle

16547 Park Lane Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16547 Park Lane Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Sitting high off beautiful scenic Mulholland Corridor, the stylish front gate & private driveway welcomes you to this amazing 2 story totally private Mini Estate which was completely renovated in 2005 with the highest quality,craftsmanship & attention to details. Enter this home thru designer wrought-iron double door & handrails. Impressive Living roon,formal dining & sitting rooms w/ charming fireplace & custom chandelier. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/commercial grade appliances,subzero,double oven,center island w/granite counters open to massive family & game rooms with gorgeous view of the entertainer's dream back yard w/ large grassy yard,BBQ,fountain, massive pool & fire pit. Romantic master suite features private office, spacious master bath w/stall shower, double sinks, balcony w/beautiful city views and the amazing yard. Other features include custom flooring,recessed lights throughout,designer selecetd vanities,security cameras and indoor laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16547 PARK LANE Circle have any available units?
16547 PARK LANE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16547 PARK LANE Circle have?
Some of 16547 PARK LANE Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16547 PARK LANE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16547 PARK LANE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16547 PARK LANE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16547 PARK LANE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16547 PARK LANE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16547 PARK LANE Circle offers parking.
Does 16547 PARK LANE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16547 PARK LANE Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16547 PARK LANE Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16547 PARK LANE Circle has a pool.
Does 16547 PARK LANE Circle have accessible units?
No, 16547 PARK LANE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16547 PARK LANE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16547 PARK LANE Circle has units with dishwashers.
