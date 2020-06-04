All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1653 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1653 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter this modern masterpiece and instantly feel like you are in a five-star hotel with the most spectacular views! Move-in ready; just bring your toothbrush! Short and long-term rentals! Situated on iconic Sunset Plaza Drive, this newly updated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with jet-liner city views is close to all the action (lower sunset plaza). This luxurious, modern designer, and fully-furnished home also features an open floor plan, stainless steel Viking appliances, caesar stone countertops, plush furnishings and state-of-the-art brand new Samsung LED TVS throughout. You can easily entertain inside this 2000 sq ft home, OR choose the exterior expansive wrap-around deck with outdoor dining for 8, the chic and enclosed, hotel-style cabana with fire-pit, or the large jacuzzi overlooking the city. The home also features an Ivision Camera entry system, full alarm, airplay sound-system, and a two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
No, 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College