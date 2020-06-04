1653 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

Enter this modern masterpiece and instantly feel like you are in a five-star hotel with the most spectacular views! Move-in ready; just bring your toothbrush! Short and long-term rentals! Situated on iconic Sunset Plaza Drive, this newly updated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with jet-liner city views is close to all the action (lower sunset plaza). This luxurious, modern designer, and fully-furnished home also features an open floor plan, stainless steel Viking appliances, caesar stone countertops, plush furnishings and state-of-the-art brand new Samsung LED TVS throughout. You can easily entertain inside this 2000 sq ft home, OR choose the exterior expansive wrap-around deck with outdoor dining for 8, the chic and enclosed, hotel-style cabana with fire-pit, or the large jacuzzi overlooking the city. The home also features an Ivision Camera entry system, full alarm, airplay sound-system, and a two-car garage.