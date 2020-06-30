All apartments in Los Angeles
1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1650 Sunset Plaza Drive
Location

1650 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning 3Bd+3.5Ba Contemporary entertainer's showpiece w/pool above The Sunset Strip w/City light views. This sophisticated home boasts wide pl ank wood floors, high-end designer showroom recessed lighting & top-of-the-line fixtures. Step-down living room w/high ceilings, fireplace & floor to ceiling window. Chef's kitchen has marble counters, custom cabinetry, center island, built-in breakfast & dining area. Floating Metal, Wood & Glass staircase leads to 2 Seductive Master Suites. One w/a Fleetwood sliding door wall framing the city-light views, fireplace, dressing area, & Luxurious bath w/dual sink floating vanity, Omni soaking tub & large shower. The 2nd Guest Master suite w/views & deluxe en-suite bath. Private 3rd bedroom/lounge opens to the party pool deck. Full-scale outdoor kitchen has grill, dishwasher, refrigerator, ice maker & cocktail bar. Sparkling pool & spa w/lounge area. 2-car garage & driveway parking. ALSO LISTED FOR SALE AT $3,298,000! Previously leased at 20K/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.

