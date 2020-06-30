1650 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning 3Bd+3.5Ba Contemporary entertainer's showpiece w/pool above The Sunset Strip w/City light views. This sophisticated home boasts wide pl ank wood floors, high-end designer showroom recessed lighting & top-of-the-line fixtures. Step-down living room w/high ceilings, fireplace & floor to ceiling window. Chef's kitchen has marble counters, custom cabinetry, center island, built-in breakfast & dining area. Floating Metal, Wood & Glass staircase leads to 2 Seductive Master Suites. One w/a Fleetwood sliding door wall framing the city-light views, fireplace, dressing area, & Luxurious bath w/dual sink floating vanity, Omni soaking tub & large shower. The 2nd Guest Master suite w/views & deluxe en-suite bath. Private 3rd bedroom/lounge opens to the party pool deck. Full-scale outdoor kitchen has grill, dishwasher, refrigerator, ice maker & cocktail bar. Sparkling pool & spa w/lounge area. 2-car garage & driveway parking. ALSO LISTED FOR SALE AT $3,298,000! Previously leased at 20K/mo