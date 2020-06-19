All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:44 AM

1648 W. Del Amo Blvd

1648 Del Amo Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor Gateway South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1648 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This apartment community is conveniently located near old town Torrance on Del Amo and Harvard Blvd, where you can find everything you need: Schools, restaurants, and its just minutes away from the Del Amo Mall. All units have been remodeled. We offer new beautiful kitchen cabinets with new stainless steel appliances (range w/ oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal.) Beautiful quartz countertops. Covered in flooring and Carpet bedrooms! Secure, gated detached parking is included. The property has 2 laundry-room facilities, maintenance services and is SMOKE-FREE! Small dog allowed up to 35 pound . The resident is responsible for all utilities.
Open House: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 10:00:00 to 16:00:00.
Saturday, June 20, 2020 10:00:00 to 15:00:00.
Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:00:00 to 16:00:00. 2 weeks off on the first month of rent (apply on 2 bedroom only).

Amenities: Gated Building, Controlled Access, Laundry room, Stainless steel appliances, Dog friendly.
Appliances: Stove, Fridge.
Parking: assigned parking space
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/torrance-2-bed-1-bath/891/

IT490617 - IT49MC891

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd have any available units?
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd have?
Some of 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd have a pool?
No, 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1648 W. Del Amo Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity