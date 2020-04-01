1648 ROTARY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Gorgeous, modern English Tudor home with stunning views in the serene hills of Silver Lake! This picture perfect upper unit in a duplex has been completely renovated with high end finishes and luxury fixtures. Enter into the light filled living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace with tile surround, built-in speaker system, and an office nook. Glass doors lead out to the spacious private deck where you can lounge or dine al fresco and enjoy the views of the surrounding hills and mountains beyond. Back inside, find the eat-in kitchen with designer tile floors, custom cabinetry + new Samsung and Bosch appliances. A central hall with storage leads to a bright bedroom and fully remodeled bath. At the opposite end of the hall is the master suite featuring a cedar lined closet and step down, en suite bath with stylish tile work, glass enclosed shower, wood cabinetry, and brass fixtures. Additionally, there is a bonus room off the living room that could be the perfect home office, den, or possibly a third bedroom. The landscaping in the shared lower backyard has been re-designed to perfection by a renowned local landscape architect. Located within a vibrant neighborhood just minutes from the best boutiques and eateries in Silver Lake and Echo Park!