Los Angeles, CA
1648 ROTARY Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

1648 ROTARY Drive

1648 Rotary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Rotary Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Gorgeous, modern English Tudor home with stunning views in the serene hills of Silver Lake! This picture perfect upper unit in a duplex has been completely renovated with high end finishes and luxury fixtures. Enter into the light filled living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace with tile surround, built-in speaker system, and an office nook. Glass doors lead out to the spacious private deck where you can lounge or dine al fresco and enjoy the views of the surrounding hills and mountains beyond. Back inside, find the eat-in kitchen with designer tile floors, custom cabinetry + new Samsung and Bosch appliances. A central hall with storage leads to a bright bedroom and fully remodeled bath. At the opposite end of the hall is the master suite featuring a cedar lined closet and step down, en suite bath with stylish tile work, glass enclosed shower, wood cabinetry, and brass fixtures. Additionally, there is a bonus room off the living room that could be the perfect home office, den, or possibly a third bedroom. The landscaping in the shared lower backyard has been re-designed to perfection by a renowned local landscape architect. Located within a vibrant neighborhood just minutes from the best boutiques and eateries in Silver Lake and Echo Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 ROTARY Drive have any available units?
1648 ROTARY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 ROTARY Drive have?
Some of 1648 ROTARY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 ROTARY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1648 ROTARY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 ROTARY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1648 ROTARY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1648 ROTARY Drive offer parking?
No, 1648 ROTARY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1648 ROTARY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1648 ROTARY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 ROTARY Drive have a pool?
No, 1648 ROTARY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1648 ROTARY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1648 ROTARY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 ROTARY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 ROTARY Drive has units with dishwashers.
