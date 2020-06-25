All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:15 PM

16462 Gledhill St

16462 Gledhill Street · No Longer Available
Location

16462 Gledhill Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR 3BA 2100 SQ FT Close CSUN - beautiful family home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,097 square feet of living space, a family room, a master suite and private backyard.

open floor plan with hardwood floors, open beam vaulted ceilings, an island kitchen with clean white tile counter tops
family room is perfect for entertaining; has massive open beam vaulted ceilings, skylights
The private master suite offers a open beam vaulted ceilings, French door, a walk-in closet and on suite bathroom.

The backyard has a large grassy area, secured with block walls, cement patio area and vegetable garden. Close to popular shopping, freeways, CSUN and schools.

(RLNE4013473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16462 Gledhill St have any available units?
16462 Gledhill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16462 Gledhill St have?
Some of 16462 Gledhill St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16462 Gledhill St currently offering any rent specials?
16462 Gledhill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16462 Gledhill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16462 Gledhill St is pet friendly.
Does 16462 Gledhill St offer parking?
No, 16462 Gledhill St does not offer parking.
Does 16462 Gledhill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16462 Gledhill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16462 Gledhill St have a pool?
No, 16462 Gledhill St does not have a pool.
Does 16462 Gledhill St have accessible units?
No, 16462 Gledhill St does not have accessible units.
Does 16462 Gledhill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16462 Gledhill St does not have units with dishwashers.
