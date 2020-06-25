16462 Gledhill St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

3BR 3BA 2100 SQ FT Close CSUN - beautiful family home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,097 square feet of living space, a family room, a master suite and private backyard.



open floor plan with hardwood floors, open beam vaulted ceilings, an island kitchen with clean white tile counter tops

family room is perfect for entertaining; has massive open beam vaulted ceilings, skylights

The private master suite offers a open beam vaulted ceilings, French door, a walk-in closet and on suite bathroom.



The backyard has a large grassy area, secured with block walls, cement patio area and vegetable garden. Close to popular shopping, freeways, CSUN and schools.



(RLNE4013473)