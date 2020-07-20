1646 BLUE JAY Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Spectacular unobstructed views from downtown to the ocean and entire LA basin from this premier and unique compound at the top of prestigious Blue Jay Way offering the utmost privacy and security. Views are protected with CC&Rs. Rare opportunity to lease a private estate with two detached guest-houses on the best street in the exclusive Bird Streets contiguous to 10 acres of a publicly owned conservatorship which cannot be built on . This chic contemporary home has high-end, state-of-the-art finishes and spectacular views from most rooms, including both guest houses. The main house offers high ceilings and great scale with the perfect indoor outdoor entertainment flow. immense backyard with 50 + infinity pool can accommodate large parties. Included in the guest house is an entertainment center with a commercial-catering kitchen and a theater.