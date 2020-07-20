All apartments in Los Angeles
1646 BLUE JAY Way

1646 Blue Jay Way · No Longer Available
Location

1646 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spectacular unobstructed views from downtown to the ocean and entire LA basin from this premier and unique compound at the top of prestigious Blue Jay Way offering the utmost privacy and security. Views are protected with CC&Rs. Rare opportunity to lease a private estate with two detached guest-houses on the best street in the exclusive Bird Streets contiguous to 10 acres of a publicly owned conservatorship which cannot be built on . This chic contemporary home has high-end, state-of-the-art finishes and spectacular views from most rooms, including both guest houses. The main house offers high ceilings and great scale with the perfect indoor outdoor entertainment flow. immense backyard with 50 + infinity pool can accommodate large parties. Included in the guest house is an entertainment center with a commercial-catering kitchen and a theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 BLUE JAY Way have any available units?
1646 BLUE JAY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1646 BLUE JAY Way have?
Some of 1646 BLUE JAY Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 BLUE JAY Way currently offering any rent specials?
1646 BLUE JAY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 BLUE JAY Way pet-friendly?
No, 1646 BLUE JAY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1646 BLUE JAY Way offer parking?
Yes, 1646 BLUE JAY Way offers parking.
Does 1646 BLUE JAY Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 BLUE JAY Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 BLUE JAY Way have a pool?
Yes, 1646 BLUE JAY Way has a pool.
Does 1646 BLUE JAY Way have accessible units?
No, 1646 BLUE JAY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 BLUE JAY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1646 BLUE JAY Way has units with dishwashers.
