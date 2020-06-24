All apartments in Los Angeles
16379 Meadowridge Road
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:44 PM

16379 Meadowridge Road

16379 Meadowridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

16379 Meadowridge Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to this spectacular gated estate! Perched above the street with vast frontage, this wonderful single level residence is adorned with loads of natural light, grand living spaces and beautiful designer touches. Featuring entertainers living room, grand formal dining, separate family/media room with half moon bar and direct access to the serene patio retreat with cascading fountain and central fire pit. Enjoy the exceptional culinary kitchen with center island, luxurious appliances, loads of custom cabinetry and sunny breakfast dining. Encompassing four spacious bedrooms that includes wonderful master suite with dual wardrobe closets, along with adjacent hallway walk-in, private lounging retreat and spa styled bath with double sink vanity, seamless glass shower and over sized jetted tub. Step out and enjoy a little piece of heaven in the magnificent rear yard with sprawling covered patio, sparkling pool/spa, lounging areas and outdoor BBQ kitchen with bar, all surrounded by serene mountain, treetop and hillside views. Located within the Lanai School District on a quiet street with easy Westside and Ventura Boulevard access. Don't miss this rare opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16379 Meadowridge Road have any available units?
16379 Meadowridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16379 Meadowridge Road have?
Some of 16379 Meadowridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16379 Meadowridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
16379 Meadowridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16379 Meadowridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 16379 Meadowridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16379 Meadowridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 16379 Meadowridge Road offers parking.
Does 16379 Meadowridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16379 Meadowridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16379 Meadowridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 16379 Meadowridge Road has a pool.
Does 16379 Meadowridge Road have accessible units?
No, 16379 Meadowridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16379 Meadowridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16379 Meadowridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
