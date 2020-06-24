16379 Meadowridge Road

Amenities

Welcome to this spectacular gated estate! Perched above the street with vast frontage, this wonderful single level residence is adorned with loads of natural light, grand living spaces and beautiful designer touches. Featuring entertainers living room, grand formal dining, separate family/media room with half moon bar and direct access to the serene patio retreat with cascading fountain and central fire pit. Enjoy the exceptional culinary kitchen with center island, luxurious appliances, loads of custom cabinetry and sunny breakfast dining. Encompassing four spacious bedrooms that includes wonderful master suite with dual wardrobe closets, along with adjacent hallway walk-in, private lounging retreat and spa styled bath with double sink vanity, seamless glass shower and over sized jetted tub. Step out and enjoy a little piece of heaven in the magnificent rear yard with sprawling covered patio, sparkling pool/spa, lounging areas and outdoor BBQ kitchen with bar, all surrounded by serene mountain, treetop and hillside views. Located within the Lanai School District on a quiet street with easy Westside and Ventura Boulevard access. Don't miss this rare opportunity!