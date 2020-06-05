All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard

1636 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1636 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Spacious, Beautiful 2BD + 2.5BA plus a nice size Den condominium home is located north of SM Blvd and only about 700 feet from the entrance to the Century City Mall. This unit is about 1,850 SF. Large land spacious living room! This upscale & elegant condo is on the 2nd floor, features recess lighting, maple plank hardwood floors, full-sized Maytag washer & dryer inside the unit. The kitchen features a stunning Bertazoni stove and high-end stainless steel appliances including a French door refrigerator, kitchen breakfast bar open to living room. Gas fireplace. The bedrooms face west/Beverly Glen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard have any available units?
1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard have?
Some of 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
