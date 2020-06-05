1636 BEVERLY GLEN Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Spacious, Beautiful 2BD + 2.5BA plus a nice size Den condominium home is located north of SM Blvd and only about 700 feet from the entrance to the Century City Mall. This unit is about 1,850 SF. Large land spacious living room! This upscale & elegant condo is on the 2nd floor, features recess lighting, maple plank hardwood floors, full-sized Maytag washer & dryer inside the unit. The kitchen features a stunning Bertazoni stove and high-end stainless steel appliances including a French door refrigerator, kitchen breakfast bar open to living room. Gas fireplace. The bedrooms face west/Beverly Glen.