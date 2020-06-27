16350 Mandalay Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking walk in closets pool

For Lease: Welcome to a beautiful and privately gated 3bd/3bth, Encino Hills home with an incredible backyard, pool and large, usable lot with views! Easy access to both the San Fernando Valley and L.A.'s West Side. The welcoming interior boasts wood flooring, a chef's kitchen, master suite with walk-in closet, laundry room and an upscale feel. From the foyer to the open-plan living room to the spacious and usable grounds with views, this is a wonderful place to call home. LAUSD's School Finder places this property in the Lanai school zone! Welcome home! SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT: Please call listing agent, Ira Gold at 818-624-3227 for showings. Please do not disturb tenants.