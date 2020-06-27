All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

16350 Mandalay Drive

16350 Mandalay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16350 Mandalay Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
For Lease: Welcome to a beautiful and privately gated 3bd/3bth, Encino Hills home with an incredible backyard, pool and large, usable lot with views! Easy access to both the San Fernando Valley and L.A.'s West Side. The welcoming interior boasts wood flooring, a chef's kitchen, master suite with walk-in closet, laundry room and an upscale feel. From the foyer to the open-plan living room to the spacious and usable grounds with views, this is a wonderful place to call home. LAUSD's School Finder places this property in the Lanai school zone! Welcome home! SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT: Please call listing agent, Ira Gold at 818-624-3227 for showings. Please do not disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16350 Mandalay Drive have any available units?
16350 Mandalay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16350 Mandalay Drive have?
Some of 16350 Mandalay Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16350 Mandalay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16350 Mandalay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16350 Mandalay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16350 Mandalay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16350 Mandalay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16350 Mandalay Drive offers parking.
Does 16350 Mandalay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16350 Mandalay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16350 Mandalay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16350 Mandalay Drive has a pool.
Does 16350 Mandalay Drive have accessible units?
No, 16350 Mandalay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16350 Mandalay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16350 Mandalay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
