1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available for immediate move in, this 400 sq ft studio is a steal of deal. It is nestled away in a great location with many shops and dining areas near by. It's also just a short drive to the 101 Freeway.



The apartment itself features hardwood floors in the living room, a separate kitchen, AC, heat, lots of closet space, a vanity, gated parking, and onsite laundry. There are windows on either side of the unit to let in plenty of light!



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.



Text Kesh at 805 452 1431 to schedule a viewing today!



Sorry, but we dont allow pets.



(RLNE4951377)