Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:35 PM

1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8

1635 N Hobart Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1635 N Hobart Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available for immediate move in, this 400 sq ft studio is a steal of deal. It is nestled away in a great location with many shops and dining areas near by. It's also just a short drive to the 101 Freeway.

The apartment itself features hardwood floors in the living room, a separate kitchen, AC, heat, lots of closet space, a vanity, gated parking, and onsite laundry. There are windows on either side of the unit to let in plenty of light!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.

Text Kesh at 805 452 1431 to schedule a viewing today!

Sorry, but we dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4951377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 have any available units?
1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 have?
Some of 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 offers parking.
Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 N Hobart Blvd Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
