16335 Vincennes Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This wonderful home is nestled on a large 7750 square-foot lot in a fantastic NorthRidge adjacent West North Hills neighborhood. Here are just a few of its many other fine features mature landscaping decorative light post and large latticed enclosed front courtyard entry enhance, its eye-catching curb appeal. You'll step into flowing 1344 ft.² open concept floor plan with high wood beamed ceiling with lighted fans, and a complementary paint scheme. The living room in natural light area and has a cozy Brick fireplace plus direct access to the covered patio. The family's cook is going to truly appreciate the kitchen's abundant cabinets, ample counters, built-in appliances, easy care tile flooring, sit down breakfast area, plus the convenience of the large adjoining formal dining room with it spectacular backyard views. 3-bedrooms the large master suite has its own bathroom. 2 bathrooms total, nice home office. Functionally located laundry room with abundant storage and handy utility sink central heat and air for your room comfort.

