All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16335 Vincennes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16335 Vincennes Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16335 Vincennes Street

16335 W Vincennes St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16335 W Vincennes St, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This wonderful home is nestled on a large 7750 square-foot lot in a fantastic NorthRidge adjacent West North Hills neighborhood. Here are just a few of its many other fine features mature landscaping decorative light post and large latticed enclosed front courtyard entry enhance, its eye-catching curb appeal. You'll step into flowing 1344 ft.² open concept floor plan with high wood beamed ceiling with lighted fans, and a complementary paint scheme. The living room in natural light area and has a cozy Brick fireplace plus direct access to the covered patio. The family's cook is going to truly appreciate the kitchen's abundant cabinets, ample counters, built-in appliances, easy care tile flooring, sit down breakfast area, plus the convenience of the large adjoining formal dining room with it spectacular backyard views. 3-bedrooms the large master suite has its own bathroom. 2 bathrooms total, nice home office. Functionally located laundry room with abundant storage and handy utility sink central heat and air for your room comfort.
This wonderful home is nestled on a large 7750 square-foot lot in a fantastic NorthRidge adjacent West North Hills neighborhood. Here are just a few of its many other fine features mature landscaping decorative light post and large latticed enclosed front courtyard entry enhance, its eye-catching curb appeal. You'll step into flowing 1344 ft.² open concept floor plan with high wood beamed ceiling with lighted fans, and a complementary paint scheme. The living room in natural light area and has a cozy Brick fireplace plus direct access to the covered patio. The family's cook is going to truly appreciate the kitchen's abundant cabinets, ample counters, built-in appliances, easy care tile flooring, sit down breakfast area, plus the convenience of the large adjoining formal dining room with it spectacular backyard views. 3-bedrooms the large master suite has its own bathroom. 2 bathrooms total, nice home office. Functionally located laundry room with abundant storage and handy utility sink central heat and air for your room comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16335 Vincennes Street have any available units?
16335 Vincennes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16335 Vincennes Street have?
Some of 16335 Vincennes Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16335 Vincennes Street currently offering any rent specials?
16335 Vincennes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16335 Vincennes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16335 Vincennes Street is pet friendly.
Does 16335 Vincennes Street offer parking?
Yes, 16335 Vincennes Street offers parking.
Does 16335 Vincennes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16335 Vincennes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16335 Vincennes Street have a pool?
No, 16335 Vincennes Street does not have a pool.
Does 16335 Vincennes Street have accessible units?
No, 16335 Vincennes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16335 Vincennes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16335 Vincennes Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College