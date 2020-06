Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom apartment in the heart of Echo Park. A part of a 4-unit building. Elysian Park at the end of the street. Close to shopping, restaurants & transportation & Gas station. This is a first floor unit and has direct access to a big grassy backyard and nice size front porch. Remodeled kitchens, bathrooms, laminated floors in living, tile floor in kitchens, recessed lightening. Central heath and air. Coin laundry