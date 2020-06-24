All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:05 PM

1630 Winona Boulevard

1630 N Winona Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1630 N Winona Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Situated in the heart of Hollywood, this tastefully upgraded home is ready to move in. This open concept home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths with all new interior and exterior paint. A brand new kitchen with crisp white cabinetry that opens directly to the dining room while easy to entertain. In addition there are recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, laminate flooring, new dual pane windows, brand new AC unit with new duct and furnace. Parking in the driveway with easy access to the concrete patio and plenty of space to entertain family and friends! All this is just moments away from freeway access, shopping, unique shops and trendy restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Winona Boulevard have any available units?
1630 Winona Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Winona Boulevard have?
Some of 1630 Winona Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Winona Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Winona Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Winona Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Winona Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1630 Winona Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Winona Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1630 Winona Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Winona Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Winona Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1630 Winona Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Winona Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1630 Winona Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Winona Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Winona Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
