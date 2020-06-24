1630 Winona Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Situated in the heart of Hollywood, this tastefully upgraded home is ready to move in. This open concept home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths with all new interior and exterior paint. A brand new kitchen with crisp white cabinetry that opens directly to the dining room while easy to entertain. In addition there are recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, laminate flooring, new dual pane windows, brand new AC unit with new duct and furnace. Parking in the driveway with easy access to the concrete patio and plenty of space to entertain family and friends! All this is just moments away from freeway access, shopping, unique shops and trendy restaurants.