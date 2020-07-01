1624 Ewing Street

Amenities

CHARMING SPANISH STYLE 2BD/2BA + OFFICE/STUDIO 3 LEVEL HOUSE IN THE HEART OF ECHO PARK!

1 year lease

Available May 15, 2020

$4,000/mo

Security Deposit: $8,000

1,450 SqFt



***DUE TO COVID-19, we are only showing the house by appointment only and if you can wear a face mask and remove shoes. Sign up on the Avail app to schedule a time Friday or Sunday between 1-2pm***



Description:

This charming spanish style house is located in the heart of Echo Park sitting atop the hills, nestled in both nature and city landscapes with views of downtown LA. A house part of a four-plex with no adjoining walls, the vibe here is down to earth and communal. The neighbors are friendly and look out for each other - it’s totally normal here to say, “hello,” or strike up a conversation. The house is a three level home with hardwood and carpeted (in bedrooms) floors, light and airy open floor plan with living, dining and entertainment spaces, kitchen skylight, extra large master bedroom with walk in closet, considerable storage throughout, and a private enclosed garden patio surrounded by succulents, jasmine and bamboo.



**NO SMOKING**



Amenities:

Unfurnished, 2 Car Garage, Laundry, Dishwasher, Central Heating & A/C, Ceiling Fans, Fireplace, Private Fenced in Outdoor Garden Patio



Pets:

Will consider pets

*Additional Pet Deposit / Fees Apply



Neighborhood:

Enjoy a sense of community in this wonderfully eclectic and artistic residential neighborhood with walking distance to yoga & pilates studios, coffee shops, boutiques, art galleries, cafes, pet store, hair salons, organic local grocery store, live music entertainment, Dodger Stadium, restaurants and to trails around Elysian Park and the newly renovated, Echo Park Lake. Easy access to the 101, 2, 5, 134, and 110 Freeways. Easy access to Silverlake, Downtown L.A., Atwater Village, Los Feliz, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, etc.



Schools in walking distance:

Garden Cottage Preschool and Kindergarten

Elysian Heights Elementary

Logan Street Elementary

Baxter Montessori School

Gabriella Charter School

also, 826LA (www.826la.org)