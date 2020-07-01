All apartments in Los Angeles
1624 Ewing Street

1624 Ewing Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Ewing Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
yoga
CHARMING SPANISH STYLE 2BD/2BA + OFFICE/STUDIO 3 LEVEL HOUSE IN THE HEART OF ECHO PARK!
1 year lease
Available May 15, 2020
$4,000/mo
Security Deposit: $8,000
1,450 SqFt

***DUE TO COVID-19, we are only showing the house by appointment only and if you can wear a face mask and remove shoes. Sign up on the Avail app to schedule a time Friday or Sunday between 1-2pm***

Description:
This charming spanish style house is located in the heart of Echo Park sitting atop the hills, nestled in both nature and city landscapes with views of downtown LA. A house part of a four-plex with no adjoining walls, the vibe here is down to earth and communal. The neighbors are friendly and look out for each other - it’s totally normal here to say, “hello,” or strike up a conversation. The house is a three level home with hardwood and carpeted (in bedrooms) floors, light and airy open floor plan with living, dining and entertainment spaces, kitchen skylight, extra large master bedroom with walk in closet, considerable storage throughout, and a private enclosed garden patio surrounded by succulents, jasmine and bamboo.

**NO SMOKING**

Amenities:
Unfurnished, 2 Car Garage, Laundry, Dishwasher, Central Heating & A/C, Ceiling Fans, Fireplace, Private Fenced in Outdoor Garden Patio

Pets:
Will consider pets
*Additional Pet Deposit / Fees Apply

Neighborhood:
Enjoy a sense of community in this wonderfully eclectic and artistic residential neighborhood with walking distance to yoga & pilates studios, coffee shops, boutiques, art galleries, cafes, pet store, hair salons, organic local grocery store, live music entertainment, Dodger Stadium, restaurants and to trails around Elysian Park and the newly renovated, Echo Park Lake. Easy access to the 101, 2, 5, 134, and 110 Freeways. Easy access to Silverlake, Downtown L.A., Atwater Village, Los Feliz, Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, etc.

Schools in walking distance:
Garden Cottage Preschool and Kindergarten
Elysian Heights Elementary
Logan Street Elementary
Baxter Montessori School
Gabriella Charter School
also, 826LA (www.826la.org)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

