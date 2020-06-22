1623 North BENTON Way

Amenities

Here on a gently sloping hillside site with commanding views from downtown to the Hollywood sign and the Griffith Observatory, architect Aaron Neubert has created a modern work of art that is at once visually arresting and invitingly comfortable. With two spatially interlocking volumes, a monochrome palette of white steel trowel plaster and black structural steel, and sophisticated scale and proportions, the architecture is exciting on a number of formal levels. But the connection to the landscape, natural materials, and indoor-outdoor lifestyle make the home accessible on a human level. An open plan with floor to ceiling glass, multiple outdoor decks and balconies, and a black-bottom swimming pool are ideal for entertaining. High-end finishes include custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, ipe decks, stainless steel appliances, and handmade encaustic tile. Rarely does a home of this caliber become available for lease.