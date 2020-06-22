All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

1623 North BENTON Way

1623 North Benton Way · No Longer Available
Location

1623 North Benton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Here on a gently sloping hillside site with commanding views from downtown to the Hollywood sign and the Griffith Observatory, architect Aaron Neubert has created a modern work of art that is at once visually arresting and invitingly comfortable. With two spatially interlocking volumes, a monochrome palette of white steel trowel plaster and black structural steel, and sophisticated scale and proportions, the architecture is exciting on a number of formal levels. But the connection to the landscape, natural materials, and indoor-outdoor lifestyle make the home accessible on a human level. An open plan with floor to ceiling glass, multiple outdoor decks and balconies, and a black-bottom swimming pool are ideal for entertaining. High-end finishes include custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, ipe decks, stainless steel appliances, and handmade encaustic tile. Rarely does a home of this caliber become available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 North BENTON Way have any available units?
1623 North BENTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 North BENTON Way have?
Some of 1623 North BENTON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 North BENTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
1623 North BENTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 North BENTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 1623 North BENTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1623 North BENTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 1623 North BENTON Way offers parking.
Does 1623 North BENTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 North BENTON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 North BENTON Way have a pool?
Yes, 1623 North BENTON Way has a pool.
Does 1623 North BENTON Way have accessible units?
No, 1623 North BENTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 North BENTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 North BENTON Way has units with dishwashers.
