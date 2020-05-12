16226 DICKENS Street

Amenities

Prime Encino South of the Blvd Lease!! Lanai Rd Elementary School District!! 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 4500sq ft living. 2 story light and bright home with an flowing floor plan. Home is clean and in mint condition. Newly constructed Bonus 500sq ft covered living space area and trellis covered cabana with a fire-pit for amazing indoor/outdoor living and entertainment. Other features include Media Room with Home theatre system, 8-zone audio speaker system throughout, 2-zone NEST heating and air system, Smart Home app to controlled lighting, solar powered house(saves $600 per month), tankless water heater, and a 12-zone inside/outside security camera system.... all components could stay with the house. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants.