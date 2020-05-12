All apartments in Los Angeles
16226 DICKENS Street

Location

16226 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Prime Encino South of the Blvd Lease!! Lanai Rd Elementary School District!! 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 4500sq ft living. 2 story light and bright home with an flowing floor plan. Home is clean and in mint condition. Newly constructed Bonus 500sq ft covered living space area and trellis covered cabana with a fire-pit for amazing indoor/outdoor living and entertainment. Other features include Media Room with Home theatre system, 8-zone audio speaker system throughout, 2-zone NEST heating and air system, Smart Home app to controlled lighting, solar powered house(saves $600 per month), tankless water heater, and a 12-zone inside/outside security camera system.... all components could stay with the house. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16226 DICKENS Street have any available units?
16226 DICKENS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16226 DICKENS Street have?
Some of 16226 DICKENS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16226 DICKENS Street currently offering any rent specials?
16226 DICKENS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16226 DICKENS Street pet-friendly?
No, 16226 DICKENS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16226 DICKENS Street offer parking?
Yes, 16226 DICKENS Street offers parking.
Does 16226 DICKENS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16226 DICKENS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16226 DICKENS Street have a pool?
No, 16226 DICKENS Street does not have a pool.
Does 16226 DICKENS Street have accessible units?
No, 16226 DICKENS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16226 DICKENS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16226 DICKENS Street has units with dishwashers.
