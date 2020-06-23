16225 Dickens Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Prime Encino area, South of the Blvd Lease. In the desirable Lanai Rd School district!! available now! Gated one-story home that spans approx. 1830 SqFt. in a large lot, featuring 4 bedrooms 2 baths, hardwood floors throughout, the eat-in kitchen features a large breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, and new laminate flooring, dining room, spacious Livingroom with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters throughout. This home has a beautiful back yard surrounded by mature trees including pines, redwoods, and several citrus trees, private Jacuzzi area. Large gated driveway attached 2 car garage with direct access, laundry room with washer and dryer, nest thermostat, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, sprinkler system front, and back yard areas, close to public transportation, easy access to the freeways, dining, shopping, and entertainment, along with all that Ventura Blvd has to offer.

Call for viewing appointment 213-500-0013-Miriam