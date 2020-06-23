All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

16225 Dickens Street

16225 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Location

16225 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Prime Encino area, South of the Blvd Lease. In the desirable Lanai Rd School district!! available now! Gated one-story home that spans approx. 1830 SqFt. in a large lot, featuring 4 bedrooms 2 baths, hardwood floors throughout, the eat-in kitchen features a large breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, and new laminate flooring, dining room, spacious Livingroom with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters throughout. This home has a beautiful back yard surrounded by mature trees including pines, redwoods, and several citrus trees, private Jacuzzi area. Large gated driveway attached 2 car garage with direct access, laundry room with washer and dryer, nest thermostat, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, sprinkler system front, and back yard areas, close to public transportation, easy access to the freeways, dining, shopping, and entertainment, along with all that Ventura Blvd has to offer.
Call for viewing appointment 213-500-0013-Miriam

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16225 Dickens Street have any available units?
16225 Dickens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16225 Dickens Street have?
Some of 16225 Dickens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16225 Dickens Street currently offering any rent specials?
16225 Dickens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16225 Dickens Street pet-friendly?
No, 16225 Dickens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16225 Dickens Street offer parking?
Yes, 16225 Dickens Street offers parking.
Does 16225 Dickens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16225 Dickens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16225 Dickens Street have a pool?
No, 16225 Dickens Street does not have a pool.
Does 16225 Dickens Street have accessible units?
No, 16225 Dickens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16225 Dickens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16225 Dickens Street has units with dishwashers.

