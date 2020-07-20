1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities

Incredible lease opportunity on the best street in highly desirable Sunset Square. Located in the center of this tree-lined street sits a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom + flexible office/nursery and covered guest house. Amazing original details, grand scale-rooms for entertaining, and great light from every angle. Completely private backyard with dual shallow end swimming pool, along with plenty of hardscape/deck area for entertainment. Covered guest house with its own bathroom that has french doors opening out to the yard. Truly an incredible value for this accessible and coveted neighborhood, just blocks to the Sunset Strip, Bristol Farms, coffee shops & restaurants.