Los Angeles, CA
1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1622 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1622 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
coffee bar
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
Incredible lease opportunity on the best street in highly desirable Sunset Square. Located in the center of this tree-lined street sits a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom + flexible office/nursery and covered guest house. Amazing original details, grand scale-rooms for entertaining, and great light from every angle. Completely private backyard with dual shallow end swimming pool, along with plenty of hardscape/deck area for entertainment. Covered guest house with its own bathroom that has french doors opening out to the yard. Truly an incredible value for this accessible and coveted neighborhood, just blocks to the Sunset Strip, Bristol Farms, coffee shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
