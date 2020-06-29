All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
162 North DETROIT Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

162 North DETROIT Street

162 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

162 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Traditional 1930's Spanish style architecture newly redone with modern luxuries in historic Miracle Mile North neighborhood. Adjacent to Mid Wilshire / Hancock Park / Grove. - Unique side by side 2-story duplex offers maximum privacy, including a private yard. 3 Bed + 2.5 Bath + formal dining room + Living Room + in-unit washer/dryer. Newly remodeled, eat-in kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave. 2-Car Garage w/ private EV charging enabled - Smart home enabled with Alexa controlled wifi dimmers. Nest controlled central Heat / AC, alarm, Ring security camera doorbell, USB charging in walls - Wired for speed. High speed lag free gaming in bedrooms and living room with AT&T 1GB fiber internet and 10GB CAT 6 wiring - New 55" 4K HD TV's w/ Roku 58" in living room, 55" in master, 50" in two bedrooms with 160 HD channels via antenna. Garage is climate controlled and wired, could be dual use office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 North DETROIT Street have any available units?
162 North DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 North DETROIT Street have?
Some of 162 North DETROIT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 North DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 North DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 North DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 North DETROIT Street is pet friendly.
Does 162 North DETROIT Street offer parking?
Yes, 162 North DETROIT Street offers parking.
Does 162 North DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 North DETROIT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 North DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 162 North DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 North DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 162 North DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 North DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 North DETROIT Street has units with dishwashers.

