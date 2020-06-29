162 North DETROIT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Traditional 1930's Spanish style architecture newly redone with modern luxuries in historic Miracle Mile North neighborhood. Adjacent to Mid Wilshire / Hancock Park / Grove. - Unique side by side 2-story duplex offers maximum privacy, including a private yard. 3 Bed + 2.5 Bath + formal dining room + Living Room + in-unit washer/dryer. Newly remodeled, eat-in kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave. 2-Car Garage w/ private EV charging enabled - Smart home enabled with Alexa controlled wifi dimmers. Nest controlled central Heat / AC, alarm, Ring security camera doorbell, USB charging in walls - Wired for speed. High speed lag free gaming in bedrooms and living room with AT&T 1GB fiber internet and 10GB CAT 6 wiring - New 55" 4K HD TV's w/ Roku 58" in living room, 55" in master, 50" in two bedrooms with 160 HD channels via antenna. Garage is climate controlled and wired, could be dual use office.