162 North DETROIT Street

Amenities
Traditional 1930's Spanish style architecture newly redone with modern luxuries in historic Miracle Mile North neighborhood. Adjacent to Mid Wilshire / Hancock Park / Grove. - Unique side by side 2-story duplex offers maximum privacy, including a private yard. 3 Bed + 2.5 Bath + formal dining room + Living Room + in-unit washer/dryer. Newly remodeled, eat-in kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave. 2-Car Garage w/ private EV charging enabled - Smart home enabled with Alexa controlled wifi dimmers. Nest controlled central Heat / AC, alarm, Ring security camera doorbell, USB charging in walls - Wired for speed. High speed lag free gaming in bedrooms and living room with AT&T 1GB fiber internet and 10GB CAT 6 wiring - New 55" 4K HD TV's w/ Roku 58" in living room, 55" in master, 50" in two bedrooms with 160 HD channels via antenna. Garage is climate controlled and wired, could be dual use office.