Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1616 Amherst
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

1616 Amherst

1616 Amherst Avenue · (310) 801-0633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1616 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished or unfurnished , BRAND NEW modern home with all the high-tech features. This magnificent property has been impeccably designed with floor to ceiling windows in the great room making the room light and airy. All furnishings are high-end and modern in design. Property has all the amenities including full kitchen and high-end linens and bedding. Second floor living room area large section, flat screen TV and large windows facing the surrounding neighborhoods with hardwood floors and ½ bathroom. The dining area includes a large dining table to sit 10 persons. The Italian modern kitchen is adorned with marble, and wood cabinets, island with breakfast bar. The high-end stainless-steel appliances include, oven, refrigerator, wine refrigerator and dishwasher and stove-top. Third floor has master bedroom with King bed and flat screen TV with attached bathroom, balcony and large master closet. There is one additional bedroom and bath room on this floor. The fourth floor has a 1,000 sq. ft plus roof top deck with spectacular views of Los Angeles complete with sitting area, and BBQ. The first floor has guest bedroom with bathroom, a laundry room and garage. There is a two car attached garage Property has air conditioning, dumb waiter and alarm system. Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Amherst have any available units?
1616 Amherst has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Amherst have?
Some of 1616 Amherst's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Amherst currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Amherst isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Amherst pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Amherst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1616 Amherst offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Amherst does offer parking.
Does 1616 Amherst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Amherst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Amherst have a pool?
No, 1616 Amherst does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Amherst have accessible units?
No, 1616 Amherst does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Amherst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Amherst has units with dishwashers.
