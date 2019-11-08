1616 Amherst

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Furnished or unfurnished , BRAND NEW modern home with all the high-tech features. This magnificent property has been impeccably designed with floor to ceiling windows in the great room making the room light and airy. All furnishings are high-end and modern in design. Property has all the amenities including full kitchen and high-end linens and bedding. Second floor living room area large section, flat screen TV and large windows facing the surrounding neighborhoods with hardwood floors and ½ bathroom. The dining area includes a large dining table to sit 10 persons. The Italian modern kitchen is adorned with marble, and wood cabinets, island with breakfast bar. The high-end stainless-steel appliances include, oven, refrigerator, wine refrigerator and dishwasher and stove-top. Third floor has master bedroom with King bed and flat screen TV with attached bathroom, balcony and large master closet. There is one additional bedroom and bath room on this floor. The fourth floor has a 1,000 sq. ft plus roof top deck with spectacular views of Los Angeles complete with sitting area, and BBQ. The first floor has guest bedroom with bathroom, a laundry room and garage. There is a two car attached garage Property has air conditioning, dumb waiter and alarm system. Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments