Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Private, well-lit, simple and elegant! The rooftop deck provides panoramic views and picturesque French doors open to the front garden from the kitchen and dining areas. Hardwood and concrete floors throughout. Amenities include: cable HDTV, Apple TV, wireless speaker. Just one block to the trendy Abbot Kinney Ave., 4 blocks to Venice Beach & Boardwalk, ten minutes to the Venice Canals and Santa Monica's Main Street. Available long or short term!