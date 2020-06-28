All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 9 2019

16115 NORTHFIELD Street

16115 Northfield St · No Longer Available
Location

16115 Northfield St, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Great 3 bedroom home surrounded by mature greenery on a large lot in the desirable El Medio Bluffs. The house has a large living room featuring vaulted beamed ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large freestanding studio in backyard with an additional quarter-bath perfect for office, artist's studio or kid's playroom. House has a lot of creative built-in areas and also offers a large attic for additional storage. Backyard features tree-covered patio, grassy yard and hot tub. This is a terrific mid-century home. Close to Village, schools, beach, and hiking. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16115 NORTHFIELD Street have any available units?
16115 NORTHFIELD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16115 NORTHFIELD Street have?
Some of 16115 NORTHFIELD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16115 NORTHFIELD Street currently offering any rent specials?
16115 NORTHFIELD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16115 NORTHFIELD Street pet-friendly?
No, 16115 NORTHFIELD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16115 NORTHFIELD Street offer parking?
No, 16115 NORTHFIELD Street does not offer parking.
Does 16115 NORTHFIELD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16115 NORTHFIELD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16115 NORTHFIELD Street have a pool?
No, 16115 NORTHFIELD Street does not have a pool.
Does 16115 NORTHFIELD Street have accessible units?
No, 16115 NORTHFIELD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16115 NORTHFIELD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16115 NORTHFIELD Street has units with dishwashers.
