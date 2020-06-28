16115 NORTHFIELD Street

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom home surrounded by mature greenery on a large lot in the desirable El Medio Bluffs. The house has a large living room featuring vaulted beamed ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large freestanding studio in backyard with an additional quarter-bath perfect for office, artist's studio or kid's playroom. House has a lot of creative built-in areas and also offers a large attic for additional storage. Backyard features tree-covered patio, grassy yard and hot tub. This is a terrific mid-century home. Close to Village, schools, beach, and hiking. Available immediately.