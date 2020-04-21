All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:50 AM

1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd

1611 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1611 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

parking
gym
elevator
basketball court
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,650* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,690* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,740* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,780/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this cheery one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Westwood home. (ID #LAX80)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Indoor Parking
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Westwood, both a historic commercial and residential neighborhood. Bordered by Beverly Hills, Bel-Air and Brentwood, the area is classy and comfortable. Its home to the famed Westwood Village, a beloved shopping district. Some of the attractions include the Hammer Museum, Geffen Playhouse and Fox Theatre. This cinema is a landmark that regularly hosts extravagant premiers. The northern part of the area encompasses the University of California, Los Angeles campus. Notably, the Westwood Recreation Center is a large park facility that includes a baseball field, basketball courts, racquet ball courts, an indoor gym and a childrens play area. Ideal for a stroll or for shopping, Westwood has everything you could need.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd have any available units?
1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd have?
Some of 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd's amenities include parking, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd offers parking.
Does 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd have a pool?
No, 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 S Beverly Glen Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

